Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 222.96% and a net margin of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

