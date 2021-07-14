Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Down 96.2% in June

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

TDS opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

