Walleye Trading LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

