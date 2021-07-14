Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $143,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.50.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

