Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $14,925,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $9,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $8,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $7,720,000.

OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

