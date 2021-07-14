Credit Agricole S A Has $668,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,149,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,257,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

