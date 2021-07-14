Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,101 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,002.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 84,094 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

AEM stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

