Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,493,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.63% of Farfetch worth $1,245,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $66,275,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $514,600,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

