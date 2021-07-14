Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.29% of Walmart worth $1,118,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,075,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

