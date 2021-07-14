Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 779,415 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,138,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Vail Resorts worth $1,206,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.62 and a 12 month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

