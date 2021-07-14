Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 119.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,078,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

