CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Up 683.9% in June

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 683.9% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMGO opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

