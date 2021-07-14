SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in SJW Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SJW Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

