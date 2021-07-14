Orange S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orange in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORAN. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

