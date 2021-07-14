KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

