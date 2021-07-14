Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.38.
AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,540 shares of company stock worth $15,353,630. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.21. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.