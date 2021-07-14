Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.38.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,540 shares of company stock worth $15,353,630. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.21. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

