Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZKMY. upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Suzuki Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $129.03 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

