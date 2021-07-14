Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,587,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

