Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. HSBC cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Engie in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

