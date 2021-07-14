CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Up 258.8% in June

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.