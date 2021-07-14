Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Raised to $85.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,141 shares of company stock valued at $11,070,735. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $24,651,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

