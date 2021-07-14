KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNBE. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.