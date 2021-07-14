Sohu.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,964 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,029% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $932.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

