PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.54.

PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.35. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

