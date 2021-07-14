Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Declines By 93.4%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

