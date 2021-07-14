Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Declines By 93.4%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spine Injury Solutions stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
