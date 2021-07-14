SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SITIY opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. SITC International has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88.
About SITC International
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.