Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NSANY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.