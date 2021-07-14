Matthew O. Siegel Sells 144,432 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52.

Shares of SONO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

