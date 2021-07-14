Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,169 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $4,681,787.92. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of MORN opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.
About Morningstar
