David A. Ranhoff Sells 30,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ENPH opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

