Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

