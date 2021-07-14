Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 91.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

