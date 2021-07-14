Intercontinental Exchange Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,316 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the typical volume of 349 put options.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 86,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.