Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sonoco Products Put Options (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 423 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 746% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

