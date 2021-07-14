Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Decreased by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

