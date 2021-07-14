Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 370.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NROM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Noble Roman’s has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

