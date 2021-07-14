Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Grows By 344.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.