Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Grows By 344.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 344.8% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

