Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.35. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

