The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.19 ($60.22).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.