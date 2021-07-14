Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

LSI stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $114.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Life Storage by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

