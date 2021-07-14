Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amcor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 269,962 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

