Andra AP fonden Sells 17,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

