Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.48. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.