Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $10,530,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

