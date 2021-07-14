Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.