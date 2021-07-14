Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.