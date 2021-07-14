RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 71,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,961,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

