IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) were up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 12,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 158,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,688 shares of company stock worth $912,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 43.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in IDT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

