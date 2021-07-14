Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 3313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

