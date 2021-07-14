Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.74

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 23422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.21.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

